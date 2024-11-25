Newscast – Monday, Nov. 25, 2024

In this newscast:
- Snowfall is expected across Southeast Alaska this week, starting tonight, and Juneau may be hit the hardest,
- The state and the Alaska Republican Party are gearing up for a recount of Ballot Measure 2, the initiative to repeal Alaska’s open primary and ranked choice voting,
- Dozens of bikers, figure skaters, and hockey players took to the ice at Juneau’s Mendenhall Lake this weekend, but venturing out onto a frozen lake can be extremely dangerous,
- A ferry attempting to moor in the remote Southeast Alaska village of Kake on Saturday as forced to return to Juneau after a cable that secures it to the dock broke,
- Interior Alaska is losing its last local television newscast