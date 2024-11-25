KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Nov. 25, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Snowfall is expected across Southeast Alaska this week, starting tonight, and Juneau may be hit the hardest,
  • The state and the Alaska Republican Party are gearing up for a recount of Ballot Measure 2, the initiative to repeal Alaska’s open primary and ranked choice voting,
  • Dozens of bikers, figure skaters, and hockey players took to the ice at Juneau’s Mendenhall Lake this weekend, but venturing out onto a frozen lake can be extremely dangerous,
  • A ferry attempting to moor in the remote Southeast Alaska village of Kake on Saturday as forced to return to Juneau after a cable that secures it to the dock broke,
  • Interior Alaska is losing its last local television newscast

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications