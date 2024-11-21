Newscast — Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

In this newscast:
- A ballot measure that would repeal ranked choice voting in Alaska has narrowly failed. That’s according to final unofficial results the Division of Elections released last night,
- A plan to extend Juneau’s downtown waterfront walking path, also known as the seawalk, crossed a major hurdle earlier this week,
- Alaska’s transgender community is worried that a second Donald Trump presidency might threaten their access to gender-affirming care, or healthcare that allows people to transition medically — and providers in the state are worried too,
- There will be more women than men in the Alaska House of Representatives for the first time in its history when the Legislature convenes in January. That’s according to final unofficial election results released Wednesday