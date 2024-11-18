Newscast – Monday, Nov. 18, 2024

In this newscast:
- European green crabs have been wreaking havoc up the west coast of North America. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls them one of the most invasive marine species in the world. And they’ve been expanding their territory in Southeast Alaska ever since they were detected near Ketchikan two years ago. A statewide task force has been formed to tackle the problem.
- Two Alaska State Troopers each pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge during an arraignment at the Kenai Courthouse on Thursday. The case stems from the violent arrest of the wrong person in Kenai earlier this year.