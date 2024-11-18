Lingít Word of the Week: Atx̱á — Food

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is atx̱á, or food. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say atx̱á.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: atx̱á

That means food.

Here are some sentences:

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Hoon daakahídi dax̱ atx̱á aawa.óow.

He bought food from the store.

Keiyishí Bessie Coolie: Atx̱á du yaagú yeedé yaa akanjél.

They are carrying the food to their canoe.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Shayadihéin áyá haa atx̱aayí

Our food is plentiful.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Lingít atx̱á haa ee yakéi.

Lingít food is good for us.

You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.

Additional resources:

Find biographies for the master speakers included in this lesson here.

Learn more about why we use Lingít instead of Tlingit here.

Watch a video introducing Lingít sounds here.