KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Division of Elections posted an updated results tally late last night,
  • A state commission has finally approved the City of Hoonah’s request to form a borough, and now residents of the proposed borough will decided whether to accept it,
  • Someone made a $10 million mistake by buying steel for a critical dock project in Haines,
  • A nonprofit hydropower agency in Southeast Alaska is set to receive $5 million dollars in federal funds to increase its energy generation capacity

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications