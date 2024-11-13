Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Division of Elections posted an updated results tally late last night,
- A state commission has finally approved the City of Hoonah’s request to form a borough, and now residents of the proposed borough will decided whether to accept it,
- Someone made a $10 million mistake by buying steel for a critical dock project in Haines,
- A nonprofit hydropower agency in Southeast Alaska is set to receive $5 million dollars in federal funds to increase its energy generation capacity