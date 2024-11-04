Newscast – Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

In this newscast:
- The federal Department of Justice will monitor Alaska’s compliance with federal voting rights laws in rural areas of the state for Tuesday’s election, according to a statement from the agency,
- Long lines for early voting and uncontested local races in Juneau haven’t stopped voters here,
- Alaska isn’t a swing state in the Presidential election, but the U.S. House race here could help decide who controls Congress, and it’s now near the top of the list of the most expensive House races in the country,
- The path to more affordable homes in Ketchikan cleared an early hurdle last week, as a local resident signed over an undeveloped acre of land to the area’s new community land trust.