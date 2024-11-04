Lingít Word of the Week: X̱áay — Yellow cedar

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is x̱áay, or yellow cedar. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say x̱áay.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Keiyishí Bessie Coolie: x̱áay.

That means yellow cedar.

Here are some sentences:

Keiyishí Bessie Coolie: X̱áay tín shál amliyéx̱

They made a spoon with yellow cedar

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Lingít tsú átx̱ has alyeix̱ wé saa has du shagóon x̱áay hít.

The Lingít also use that name, it is their origin, Yellow Cedar House.

Kooshdáakʼu Bill Fawcett: Ḵúnáx̱ x̱ʼalitseeni át áwé kootéeyaa x̱áay kootéeyaa sákw.

Yellow cedar is really valuable, it will become a totem pole.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Kootéeyaa aan yéi daadunéi yá x̱áay.

People work on yellow cedar for totem poles.

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: X̱áay dáx̱ dulyéx nuch.

It is always made from yellow cedar.

You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.

Find biographies for the master speakers included in this lesson here.

Learn more about why we use Lingít instead of Tlingit here.