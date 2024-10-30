Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024

In this newscast,
- Change is coming to Juneau’s local convenience store chain following new ownership,
- Juneau Compost and Juneau RecycleWorks are partnering to open pumpkin drop-off bins starting Friday,
- Two Juneau residents were honored last night at the Alaska Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards in Anchorage,
- The US Navy formally apologized to the community of Angoon for the 1882 bombardment of their village,
- The state’s department of corrections is struggling to keep up with all the ways fentanyl is getting into jails and prisons