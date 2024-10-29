KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Alaska voters will decide the future of the state’s ranked choice voting system in this November’s election,
  • The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening a disaster recovery center at Mendenhall Valley Public Library starting Wednesday,
  • The Alaska Marine Highway System’s plan for the next 20 years was discussed at a day-long meeting in Anchorage,
  • On Friday, President Joe Biden apologized for the harm done to generations of Native American children who were taken from their homes and forced to attend boarding schools

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications