Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024

In this newscast:
- Alaska voters will decide the future of the state’s ranked choice voting system in this November’s election,
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening a disaster recovery center at Mendenhall Valley Public Library starting Wednesday,
- The Alaska Marine Highway System’s plan for the next 20 years was discussed at a day-long meeting in Anchorage,
- On Friday, President Joe Biden apologized for the harm done to generations of Native American children who were taken from their homes and forced to attend boarding schools