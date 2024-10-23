Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s healthcare facilities are are conserving the use of intravenous or IV fluids due to shortages from Hurricane Helene,
- The Juneau Assembly has approved $2 million in funding to construct a temporary levee along Mendenhall River in order to prepare for future glacial outburst floods,
- City officials in Juneau say they are still extremely unhappy with a cruise line and a local Alaska Native corporation after they announced plans to develop a new cruise ship port last week,
- Ketchikan has seen a sharp increase in ambulance callouts in recent years, so the city has introduced a free city-sponsored program that emphasizes preventative care