KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Alaska’s healthcare facilities are are conserving the use of intravenous or IV fluids due to shortages from Hurricane Helene,
  • The Juneau Assembly has approved $2 million in funding to construct a temporary levee along Mendenhall River in order to prepare for future glacial outburst floods,
  • City officials in Juneau say they are still extremely unhappy with a cruise line and a local Alaska Native corporation after they announced plans to develop a new cruise ship port last week,
  • Ketchikan has seen a sharp increase in ambulance callouts in recent years, so the city has introduced a free city-sponsored program that emphasizes preventative care

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications