Newscast – Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau will offer sandbags this weekend for residents affected by August’s record-breaking glacial outburst flood. Every household that flooded is eligible for up to 200 free sandbags provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
- Juneau-based writer Vera Starbard will be Alaska’s next state writer laureate.
- Subsistence has always been part of the conversation during the Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention, but in recent years, it’s a topic that’s taken center stage as both a unifying and divisive topic. And, it is again the focal point, filling nearly half the agenda on the first day of this year’s gathering.
- Southcentral Alaska’s mariculture industry is optimistic about a bill passed this summer that streamlines the leasing process for kelp and shellfish farmers. The legislation could affect growers on the Kenai Peninsula – and around the state.