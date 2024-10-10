Updated preliminary vote count in Juneau shows clear victors, Ship Free Saturday downfall

Preliminary results for Juneau’s local election haven’t budged much since the city last released an update a week ago.

On Thursday another update showed that Juneau voters continue to reject the Ship Free Saturday ballot initiative, but the two bond propositions related to public safety and infrastructure are soundly passing.

Incumbent Mayor Beth Weldon continues to hold her lead with a growing margin, as does candidate Neil Steininger for the District 1 Juneau Assembly seat and Maureen Hall for District 2.

Juneau School Board incumbents Elizabeth Siddon, Will Muldoon and Amber Frommherz are also successfully defending their seats for reelection. Voters continue to reject the recall petitions for School Board President Deedie Sorensen and Vice President Emil Mackey.

Thursday’s count included 10,780 ballots, bringing voter turnout to roughly 38%. That’s more than last year’s turnout. But, there’s still more to be reviewed and processed before the Canvass Review Board meets to certify the final results next week.

Cure letters have been sent to voters who may need to provide more information before their ballots are counted. Election officials encourage voters to check their mail and respond by Monday to ensure their votes are counted.