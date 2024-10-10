Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

In this newscast:
- The National Weather Service Office in Juneau said water levels in Suicide Basin dropped this morning. That could mean this year’s second glacial outburst flood is on the way. But based on current water levels in the basin, the potential flood would be far less damaging than this past summer’s flood.
- Next Tuesday, the City and Borough of Juneau will open its cold weather emergency warming shelter for the winter. It’s the shelter’s second year in a warehouse in Thane operated by St. Vincent de Paul.
- Moderate candidates have a large fundraising advantage in state House and Senate races key to control of the Alaska Legislature, according to a new round of campaign finance data reported a month ahead of Election Day.