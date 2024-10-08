Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024

In this newscast:
- A Native-led economic development nonprofit based in Juneau has received $10 million toward projects that will help Southeast Alaska communities ditch fossil fuels.
- The City and Borough of Juneau started a program a year ago that requires people to register their short-term rentals with the city. At the time, city leaders said it would help make sure operators were paying taxes and would give clearer data on the short-term rental market — data that down the road could help shape restrictions or regulations on them. But how many people have registered since then? And, amid a housing crisis, how close is Juneau to putting regulations into place?
- The Alaska Marine Highway System expects to roll out its long-range plan early next year, setting the course for the next 20 years. It was recently discussed at the annual Southeast Conference.