Newscast – Monday, Oct. 7, 2024

In this newscast:
- Incumbent candidates for mayor and school board widened their respective leads in Juneau’s local election on Friday.
- One of Eaglecrest Ski Area’s four chairlifts will likely be out of commission this winter season due to safety concerns.
- A large fire in Haines over the weekend destroyed several businesses and apartments.
- A landslide in Ketchikan Sunday night trapped nearly a dozen people on a remote stretch of road north of the city.
- And the Juneau Police Department is looking for a man suspected of spray painting swastikas at multiple locations in the Mendenhall Valley.