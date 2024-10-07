KTOO

Newscast – Monday, Oct. 7, 2024

  • Incumbent candidates for mayor and school board widened their respective leads in Juneau’s local election on Friday.
  • One of Eaglecrest Ski Area’s four chairlifts will likely be out of commission this winter season due to safety concerns.
  • A large fire in Haines over the weekend destroyed several businesses and apartments.
  • A landslide in Ketchikan Sunday night trapped nearly a dozen people on a remote stretch of road north of the city.
  • And the Juneau Police Department is looking for a man suspected of spray painting swastikas at multiple locations in the Mendenhall Valley.

