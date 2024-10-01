KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024

  • KTOO’s Clarise Larson was out and about around town on Election Day to chat with voters about their thoughts on the election.
  • Ketchikan’s Third Avenue Bypass reopened Tuesday, more than a month after a fatal landslide came down over the road.
  • The Tustumena has canceled all of its sailings through Sunday. It’s the latest snafu during the ferry’s diamond sailing season.
  • In a shocking live broadcast, one of Katmai National Park’s celebrity bears killed another — just before the start of Fat Bear Week.
  • The Haines Assembly has passed its first cruise passenger fee.

