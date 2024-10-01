Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024

In this newscast:
- KTOO’s Clarise Larson was out and about around town on Election Day to chat with voters about their thoughts on the election.
- Ketchikan’s Third Avenue Bypass reopened Tuesday, more than a month after a fatal landslide came down over the road.
The Tustumena has canceled all of its sailings through Sunday. It’s the latest snafu during the ferry’s diamond sailing season.
- In a shocking live broadcast, one of Katmai National Park’s celebrity bears killed another — just before the start of Fat Bear Week.
- The Haines Assembly has passed its first cruise passenger fee.