Newscast – Monday, Sept. 30, 2024

In this newscast:
- A totem pole was raised at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center in Juneau over the weekend.
- After a close encounter with a Russian jet last week in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone , U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan is calling for the U.S. military to continue building its presence in Alaska to “meet force with force”.
- Thirteen pedestrians have been killed by cars so far in Anchorage this year, tying a grim record and renewing calls from the community to make city roads safer.
- An apartment fire in Ketchikan Sunday morning left one person dead and another critically injured.