Newscast – Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s municipal Election Day is right around the corner — voters have until Tuesday night to cast their ballots in this year’s local election.
- Nearly $14 million of those dollars were awarded to Alaska tribes and tribal organizations to support survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and sex trafficking.
- Public health experts worry Alaska will see more outbreaks of preventable disease due to low vaccination rates, like the current epidemic of whooping cough.