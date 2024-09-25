Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

In this newscast:
- Advocates for Juneau’s Ship Free Saturdays ballot proposition say the reins need to be pulled on the growth of tourism, but opponents say the financial and legal implications could hurt the local economy.
- An annual report on Southeast Alaska’s economy shows a region firmly dependent on tourism and a struggling fishing sector.
- A crew from Sitka Search and Rescue remained in the field Tuesday searching for a 16-year old boy missing since a car he was in left Blue Lake Road Saturday evening, and tumbled into a deep ravine.