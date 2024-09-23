Lingít Word of the Week: Ch’áak’ — Eagle

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is ch’áak’, or eagle. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say ch’áak’.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Ch’áak’.

That means eagle.

Here are some sentences:

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Yaa ndaḵín ch’áak’.

The eagle is flying there.

Keiyishí Bessie Coolie: Daḵlʼaweidí at.óowu áwé wé chʼáakʼ.

The eagle is the Daḵlʼaweidíʼs at.óow.

Kooshdáakʼu Bill Fawcett: Yá ḵúnáx̱ áwé yá ḵudzitee ch’áak’.

That eagle was very alive.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Góosʼ toodéi wdiḵín wé ch’áak’.

The eagle flew up into the clouds.

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Ch’áak’ du kúdi kát.aa.

The eagle is sitting in its nest.

You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.

Find biographies for the master speakers included in this lesson here.

Learn more about why we use Lingít instead of Tlingit here.