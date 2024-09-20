Peltola bill would lift ban on bringing puppies through Canada

Congresswoman Mary Peltola is co-sponsoring a bill that would make it easier for Alaskans to travel through Canada with their dogs.

The bill, called the Homeward Bound Act, would lift many of the burdens imposed this summer by a Centers for Disease Control rule. The rule banned puppies younger than six months and required dog owners to provide more documentation than the standard rabies vaccination certificate.

The bill Peltola co-sponsored would allow people to bring dogs of any age from Canada and other countries at low risk for rabies. The bill would also exempt dogs born before the legislation is enacted from the requirement to have a microchip implanted. And, for military families and diplomats, it would delay rules that make it harder for them to fly their dogs home from low-risk countries.

The rule went into effect Aug. 1, complicating travel to the Lower 48 for Alaska mushers, snowbirds and other drivers who transit Canada with dogs.

Peltola sponsored the bill with North Dakota’s U.S. House member. Sponsors of the Senate version are also from states on the Canadian border.