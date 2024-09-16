KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Sept. 16, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Four people have died after a plane they were traveling in from Bethel crashed short of the runway in St. Mary’s late Sunday (9/15) night.
  • The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has received $15 million in funding via the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program.
  • Researchers have documented a hundred more cases of bird flu in Alaska, but some species are showing signs of immunity to the disease.
  • 2024 is shaping up to be the 12th year in a row in which Alaska will see a net population migration loss. Some surprising factors are leading the trend.

