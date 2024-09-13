Newscast – Friday, Sept. 13, 2024

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau is asking voters whether or not to take out 12.7 million in bond debt to help replace the radio system that police and firefighters use to communicate.
- Juneau residents took to the Capitol this week to protest Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of a bill that would have expanded access to birth control.
- The Alaska Supreme Court has affirmed the U.S. House candidacy of Eric Hafner, a Democrat imprisoned in New York state.
- Repairs have been made to the broken subsea fiber optic cable that took Sitka offline over two weeks ago, but it could be several days until cellular service and internet access are totally restored.