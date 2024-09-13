Juneau Afternoon: Wearable Art; Skate to Eliminate Cancer; SHI Lecture with Preston Singletary

KTOO

Cancer Connection’s second annual Skate to Eliminate Cancer at Treadwell Arena takes place on September 14 & 15.

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Juneau Afternoon: Muskeg Collective, 'Cruise Boom' to air on PBS, National Concussion Awareness Day, USDA Forest Service

On this episode the Juneau musicians known as Muskeg Collective are on tour in Ireland and share adventures in touring. The documentary "Cruise Boom" about tourism in Sitka begins airing on PBS, plus information and resources on National Concussion Awareness Day, and the USDA Forest Service with updates on the Tongass Forest Revision Plan and a new subsistence dashboard.

Juneau Afternoon: 'Romantische' from Con Brio Chamber Series to play Saturday, September 14

On this episode, Con Brio Chamber Series previews their upcoming concert at the Alaska State Museum, KTOO's Adelyn Baxter talks election season and the upcoming election guide and candidate forums at KTOO, and information on "Avoiding the wrong turns in Medicare and Social Security," a free presentation happening Friday, September 13.

Juneau Afternoon: Cure for Cade walkathon, TV all-ages production camp, Mudrooms is back, and 'Pickles & Onions' art show

On this episode Emma and Dylan Jobsis discuss the upcoming walkathon for their son, Cade, who was born with an ultra-rare genetic disease, plus Juneau Live! offers an all-ages TV production camp, Mudrooms is back, and a chat with the artists from the "Pickles & Onions" art show.

