Juneau Afternoon: Wearable Art; Skate to Eliminate Cancer; SHI Lecture with Preston Singletary

On today’s program:
- Preview of Wearable Art happening at Centennial Hall on Saturday, September 21 & 22
- Cancer Connection’s second annual Skate to Eliminate Cancer at Treadwell Arena on September 14 & 15
- SHI Lecture Series with Preston Singletary “Eagle’s Journey with Raven” on September 17 at Noon
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.