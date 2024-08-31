KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, August 30, 2024

by

In the newscast:

  • Heavy rainfall is coming to Southeast Alaska this weekend, beginning Friday afternoon,
  • An advocacy group is telling Juneau residents to vote no on a proposition set to appear on the local ballot this fall. It’s about whether large cruise ships should be banned on Saturdays starting next year,
  • Sitka continued to experience a wide internet and cell service outage Friday,
  • Despite the outage, a Sitka search and rescue ended successfully,
  • Dr. Gabriel Wolken on how landslides are often the result of a complicated series of events

