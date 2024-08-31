Newscast – Friday, August 30, 2024

In the newscast:
- Heavy rainfall is coming to Southeast Alaska this weekend, beginning Friday afternoon,
- An advocacy group is telling Juneau residents to vote no on a proposition set to appear on the local ballot this fall. It’s about whether large cruise ships should be banned on Saturdays starting next year,
- Sitka continued to experience a wide internet and cell service outage Friday,
- Despite the outage, a Sitka search and rescue ended successfully,
- Dr. Gabriel Wolken on how landslides are often the result of a complicated series of events