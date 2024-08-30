KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Whiskey Class album release party, Juneau Lyric Opera’s ‘Who’s Your Diva?’ fundraiser, and Central Labor Council’s annual Labor Day picnic

by

Juneau Lyric Opera’s “Who’s Your Diva?” happening at Centennial Hall, Saturday, September 7

On today’s program:

