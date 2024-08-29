Peltola and Begich square off in their first forum of the year

Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola and challenger Nick Begich III vied for the support of the oil industry at a candidates’ forum Wednesday in Anchorage.

Peltola spoke first. She thanked the moderator, did a mic-check and then drew a breath.

“WILLOW!” she shouted, to applause.

Peltola, a Democrat, repeatedly highlighted her support for that ConocoPhillips project and her work with Alaska’s Republican senators to convince President Biden to green-light the Arctic endeavor. She channeled her predecessor, the late Congressman Don Young. She even dressed the part, with a plaid flannel shirt and Young’s old Alaska-flag bolo tie. She told the audience at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association conference that she had advanced Young’s priorities.

“I’ve opposed this administration’s policies in ANWR and NPRA,” she said, referring to two vast tracts of federal land, “and have gotten North Slope stakeholders, who this administration had ignored, audiences with the most senior leaders at the Department of Interior. And I will always stand up for Alaska and our interests.”

Begich wore the standard Republican uniform of a dark suit and red tie. He also ran for the seat in 2022. He said he’s better able to carry out Young’s legacy.

And I will tell you right now: in the Congress, there will be no better friend to the oil and gas industry in Alaska than I,” he said.

It was the first forum of the year for the two candidates, and the first since Peltola won more than 50% of the vote in last week’s primary. Begich trailed with 27%, but it was enough to convince the third-place finisher, Lt. Gov Nancy Dahlstrom to bow out, to focus Republican support on one lead candidate.

Begich repeatedly called out Peltola for being a Democrat, casting her as being in league with the Biden-Harris administration, and other high-profile Democrats.

“Remember,” he said, “the most important vote that a member takes is for the speaker of the House, and when Mary Peltola votes for the speaker of the House to be a Democrat, she’s signing us up for the Democrat agenda.”

Peltola emphasized her work across the aisle, including as a member of the Congressional Western Caucus.

“Western caucus is 106 Republicans and me,” she said.

The candidates were given the moderator’s questions in advance and mostly read their responses. Still, a few sparks flew.

Peltola suggested Begich’s run was more about ambition than public service, noting that he’s never served in elected office and initially filed to run against Rep. Young.

Begich needled Peltola about being away for important House votes. That drew a sharp response.

“I have had a series of tragic things happen in my family,” she said, “and my hope is that in the next two years, my mother and my husband don’t die.”

Peltola’s husband died in a plane crash in mid-September of last year, a few months after her mother’s death. Peltola’s congressional attendance record plunged as she spent time attending funerals and supporting her children and other family members.

Begich and Peltola will appear on the November ranked choice ballot with Republican Matthew Salisbury and John Wayne Howe of the Alaska Independence Party.