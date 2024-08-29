KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, August 29, 2024

In this newscast:

  • A new partnership between a cruise ship company and a local Alaska Native corporation aims to improve internet in the downtown area during the cruise season,
  • Juneau’s Echo Ranch Bible Camp is among the places where a California man allegedly abused boys over the span of decades, according to a recent lawsuit. Now, the people who say they were victims of Bradley Earl Reger are trying to hold the institutions where the abuse took place accountable,
  • More than three dozen entities have called on the Biden Administration and the EPA to ban the use of technology that uses water to flush out harmful chemicals from a ship’s exhaust at the national level,
  • Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola and challenger Nick Begich vied for the support of the oil industry at a candidates’ forum in Anchorage

