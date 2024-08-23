Newscast – Friday, August 23, 2024

In this newscast:
- A new program in Gustavus will provide residents with money for heat pumps,
- The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement in Juneau in July say they’re still waiting for answers,
- Alaskans have limited access to medicinal and recreational psychedelics, but an upcoming conference, called Arctic Visions, will address ethical, cultural and logistical approaches to psychedelic practices,
- A ballot measure that could repeal Alaska’s ranked choice election system is headed to a vote in November, the Alaska Supreme Court confirmed Thursday.