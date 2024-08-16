Newscast – Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

In this newscast:
- Dog sledding is an iconic piece of Alaska’s history — from its roots in Alaska Native culture to the Klondike Gold Rush to the Iditarod — it’s stood the test of time. And today, it’s taken on a new form to help it survive: excursions for the ever-booming cruise ship tourism industry.
- Two Alaska State Troopers are being charged with assault for using unreasonable force while arresting a person in Kenai who they thought was someone else. That’s according to criminal charges filed Wednesday.