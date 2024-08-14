KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Beat the Odds, Bollywood Dance, and Cube Cove Restoration Project

by

People dance during a Holi festival celebration downtown on Monday, March 25, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: St. Vincent De Paul fundraiser, a new album featuring local Alaska artists collaborating with Killah Priest, and Juneau Drag-sponsored pageants are coming in August

Conversations on today's episode with Dave Ringle from St. Vincent De Paul on an upcoming fundraiser, artists Lance Mitchell, Zansler, Air Jazz, RPO and more on their album collaboration with rapper Killah Priest, and Miss Gigi Monroe and guests talk about the upcoming Miss Gay Alaska and Mister Alaska pageants coming to Juneau in August.

Ellie Jackson (center) leads Kake’s Kéex’ Kwáan dancers. (Photo by Shelby Herbert/KFSK)

Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Travelgram, Kake Dog Salmon Festival, Green Crab Awareness Day, and Climate Fair for a Cool Planet

Conversations on today's episode include travel tips and strategies with Scott McMurren from Alaska Travelgram, a look at Green Crab Awareness Day and how to spot and report this invasive species, plus previews of the Kake Dog Salmon Festival and Climate Fair for a Cool Planet.

Juneau Afternoon: Sealaska Heritage Culturally Responsive Education Conference, plus call for artists from Juneau-Douglas City Museum

Conversations on this episode include a preview of the upcoming Culturally Responsive Education Conference from Sealaska Heritage, call for artists from the Juneau-Douglas City Musuem, and Perseverance Theatre and Juneau Ghost Light Theatre present a staged reading of "The Book of Will."

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications