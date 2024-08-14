Juneau Afternoon: Beat the Odds, Bollywood Dance, and Cube Cove Restoration Project

On today’s program:
- Cancer Connection’s Beat the Odds run/walk fundraiser is on Saturday, August 17 starting at 9:00 a.m. at Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Elementary
- Thursday, August 15 is Indian Independence Day, and there will be a Bollywood flash mob to help celebrate at 6:00 p.m. at the Elizabeth Petratovich Plaza in Downtown Juneau
- Information from the USDA Forest Service on the Cube Cove Restoration Project
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
