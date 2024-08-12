Newscast – Monday, August 12, 2024

In this newscast:
- The first day of school for the Juneau School District is just around the corner — classes kick off on Thursday. KTOO’s Clarise Larson sat down with Superintendent Frank Hauser to chat about the start of the new year with the consolidation plan in place, the stability of the district moving forward and what students can expect,
- A Juneau stage was packed with artists on Saturday night. They were there to pay tribute to Steven Kissack, a local man who was shot and killed by law enforcement last month. Many on stage and in the crowd knew Kissack. He’d lived on the streets downtown for years