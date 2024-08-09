Newscast – Friday, August 9, 2024

In this newscast:
- Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola joined D.C. lawmakers from 16 states in a legal brief backing a lawsuit to stop a massive, national grocery store merger,
- In House District 40, covering the North Slope and the Northwest Arctic, the big issue is the incumbent’s vote this spring to sustain the governor’s veto of education funding,
- Alaska used to have some of the strictest campaign spending laws in the country, but since 2021 the state has had no limits on individual donations, but a group is trying to restore some limits with a ballot initiative