Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024

In this newscast:
- Juneau residents affected by record-breaking glacial outburst flooding are in the process of cleaning up flood damage. Scores of volunteers are pitching in, and the state and the City and Borough of Juneau are offering resources for clean up.
- Plans to redevelop a historic neighborhood in the heart of downtown Juneau are moving forward. The city says the project could add more than 100 new units of badly needed housing.
- Alaska musician Quinn Christopherson speaks to KTOO for the latest Tongass Voices episode.