Newscast – Monday, Aug. 5, 2024

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed five bills last week that lawmakers passed after midnight on the last day of the legislative session. Dunleavy says the bills, which passed on what was technically the 122nd day of the session, violated the Alaska Constitution’s limit on the length of the legislative session.
- There are currently 11 candidates running to unseat Alaska Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola this November. One candidate though has some… let’s say, extra hurdles.
- Glacial outburst flooding in Mendenhall Lake and River is underway. The latest forecast predicts a crest of more than 15 feet sometime after midnight Monday. That would surpass last year’s record-breaking flood.