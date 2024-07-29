KTOO

Lingít Word of the Week: G̱aat — sockeye salmon

Habitat for sockeye salmon is vulnerable to climate change. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over ten thousand years. 

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is g̱aat, or sockeye salmon. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say g̱aat.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: G̱aat

That means sockeye salmon. 

And here are some sentences:

Keihéenák’w John Martin: G̱aat at x̱’éeshi tlél wáa sá yak’éi.

Dried sockeye salmon is pretty good.

Keiyishí Bessie Coolie: G̱aat kei uwa.xʼák.

The sockeye swam up.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Ḵúnáx̱ ldakát át yís yakʼéi wé g̱aat.

Sockeye is truly good for everything.

Find biographies for the master speakers included in this lesson here.

Learn more about why we use Lingít instead of Tlingit here.

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

