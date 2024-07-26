Newscast – Friday, July 26, 2024

In this newscast:
- Suicide Basin, a glacial lake tucked behind the Mendenhall Glacier, is a looming flood threat for Juneau residents this time of year. Glacial outburst floods or jökulhlaups have happened in the Mendenhall River every year for the last decade when the basin fills up with rain and meltwater throughout the summer until it drains downstream. Last year’s flooding was catastrophic. As the basin fills again, scientists at the University of Alaska Southeast are keeping a close eye on it.
- A number of bears have been spotted in Dillingham in the last few weeks. KDLG’s Meg Duff shares tips for keeping bears away.
- Three Anchorage police officers will not face criminal charges for shooting and killing a man they say drew a gun on them last month after their accounts were backed up by body cameras.