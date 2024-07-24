National Republican group fights for Alaska’s House seat with attack ads targeting Mary Peltola

Alaska’s House race will be one of the hardest fought races in the country, according to a national group dedicated to getting Republicans elected into the U.S. House of Representatives.

It’s for that reason the National Republican Congressional Committee launched its first television ads in the general election cycle in Alaska before any other state, according to a news release.

The television ad labels incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, a “devout Biden enabler” who would “betray Alaskans to back Biden.” It includes Peltola saying: “I think Biden’s mental acuity is very, very on.”

NRCC Spokesperson Ben Petersen criticized her for working with President Biden.

“Republicans are charging full speed ahead to win Alaska’s House seat, stop the liberal attacks on Alaska and ensure conservative leadership in Congress. Instead of standing up to Biden, Mary Peltola has praised him and pandered to the Biden agenda that’s hurting Alaska from economic sanctions to the fentanyl and border crisis,” he said in an email.

Peltola is one of five Democrats representing House districts that voted for Republican Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump in the 2020 election.

One non-partisan political analysis shows that Alaska ranks as the reddest district occupied by a Democrat.

In a news conference on Tuesday morning Peltola reiterated her commitment to teamwork rather than attacking opponents.

“I’ll always be committed to having a positive campaign. I think it’s really important. I think the climate that we’re in is very toxic and we’re tired of the toxicity,” she said.

“I am confident that Alaskans and Alaskan voters will see through that baloney, the lies that will be perpetuated in commercials throughout the campaign cycle.”

The 30-second ad does not endorse or mention a Republican candidate. Twelve candidates are vying for the seat, including Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and Nick Begich, both Republicans.

So far, reports from the Federal Elections Commission show Peltola’s campaign has raised more money than her Republican challengers.

Peltola said she plans to work with whichever candidate is elected president.

“I’m overtly choosing governing over politicking,” she said. “I still have six months, we all have six months to get as much done as we can.”

She said Biden made some choices that were not in Alaska’s best interest, but praised his lifetime commitment to public service. She said Biden was “very on point” about 10 months ago when they last spoke; Biden called in September to offer his condolences after her husband, Eugene Peltola, Jr., died.

“He does seem a lot older than he was 10 months ago,” she said, adding that the effects of aging can advance quickly and that she was surprised by his recent debate performance.

“It’s a very sad realization when you see elders becoming very, very geriatric,” she said.