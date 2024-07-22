Newscast – Monday, July 22, 2024

In this newscast:
- A Haines man and a couple flying from Juneau to Yakutat are missing after their plane never arrived at its destination over the weekend,
- Former Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO Angela Rodell is running for Juneau Mayor,
- People who witnessed Monday’s deadly police shooting in downtown Juneau are carrying a lot of emotions, and a local mental health care provider has compiled resources to help residents deal with the trauma,
- The 9th District Court of Appeals heard cases for and against a lower court ruling that threated to halt Southeast Alaska’s troll fishery for king salmon