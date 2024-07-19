KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, July 19, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • The name of one of the police officers involved in the shooting death of a man in downtown Juneau earlier this week has been released. Alaska Wildlife Trooper Sergeant Branden Forst has been places on administrative leave.
  • Monday (7/22) is the deadline to get on the ballot for Juneau’s October 1st municipal election.
  • Insect infestations began tearing through Southeast Alaska in 2018, leaving behind scores of balding trees and annoyed hikers. But those outbreaks are part of a natural cycle, and the latest appear to be slowing down.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications