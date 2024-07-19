Newscast – Friday, July 19, 2024

In this newscast:
- The name of one of the police officers involved in the shooting death of a man in downtown Juneau earlier this week has been released. Alaska Wildlife Trooper Sergeant Branden Forst has been places on administrative leave.
- Monday (7/22) is the deadline to get on the ballot for Juneau’s October 1st municipal election.
- Insect infestations began tearing through Southeast Alaska in 2018, leaving behind scores of balding trees and annoyed hikers. But those outbreaks are part of a natural cycle, and the latest appear to be slowing down.