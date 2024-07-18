‘Strange’ bald eagle attacks leave multiple people injured in Kodiak

Dock users at Kodiak’s biggest boat harbor are being urged to keep an eye out for eagles in the area, as several attacks have been reported in the last week. U.S. Fish and Wildlife staff say this is a rare occurrence, but residents should still be wary when in the area of St. Herman Harbor.

Kodiak’s Harbormaster and Port Director Dave Johnson posted on social media the morning of July 11, warning everyone who is using St. Herman Harbor, also known as Dog Bay, of at least three eagle attacks in a specific area of the dock.

Kodiak Island Borough Assembly member James Turner confirmed the attacks at an assembly work session on July 11, and said a few people required sutures on their heads. Turner is also the local plant manager for OBI Seafoods.

“Be careful over in Dog Bay, walking on L and M floats. There have been multiple eagle attacks,” Turner said. “U.S. Fish and Wildlife is looking into this. But multiple people have been attacked and multiple people have needed stitches.”

Steve Lewis, a wildlife biologist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with a focus on eagles and raptors, said this type of encounter is “strange” for the Kodiak area.

“I’ve dealt with eagles in lots of places and normally they just aren’t that defensive. Like I’ve done things like I’ve climbed nest trees. And most of the nest trees, in fact all of them, the birds [the eagles] don’t dive bomb you as you’re climbing, like when you get to the nest,” Lewis explained. “They are definitely aggravated. You can see them flying around and they are calling, but they aren’t diving at you or anything aggressive.”

This sort of attack is rare in Kodiak. Although, further down in the Aleutians, Unalaska is considered to have the most eagle attacks of any city in the country.

For instance, some nesting eagles are known to attack Unalaska residents as they pick up their mail from the local post office or walk in certain areas of town.

But in Kodiak, Lewis suspects this one aggressive eagle was not protecting a nest. Instead its behavior might be due to the abundance of dead fish and food scraps available around the docks. He adds that it could possibly be a pair protecting a nest, but he is not as convinced of that explanation. Bald eagle’s breeding season goes from March to the end of August, according to Lewis, with the young fledglings starting to fly out of the nest at this point in July or earlier.

“I think they are probably getting fed by people around the harbor,” Lewis stated. “And I think that in a similar way that it kind of changes how bears are, if they start getting food from people, they become more aggressive towards people. I think that might be similar to what’s going on with these birds.”

The bald eagle is the national bird of the United States and has certain protections, although permits can be obtained for special uses like for science or to make Alaska Native handicrafts under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, and Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The USF&WS just updated its permit program for bald and golden eagles earlier this year in April. As such, it is illegal to harm or kill a bald eagle.

Lewis recommends anyone walking in the area of St. Herman Harbor should hold something above their head to protect themselves, or continue to watch the birds so that they won’t swoop down and attack other people. Lewis said eagles tend to attack the highest point of a person that is visible to them, so holding a hat or umbrella above your head could help protect you from injury.