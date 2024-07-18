KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, July 18, 2024

In this newscast:

  • State officials say they’re working to improve the speed of their investigations into police shootings as public pressure mounts for the release of body camera footage of the incidents,
  • A federal judge is sending Interior Department officials back to the drawing board after concluding that a Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale didn’t adequately consider the possible impacts on endangered beluga whales in the area,
  • The judge sentencing convicted killer Brian Smith in Anchorage last week gave prosecutors the 226 year sentence they asked for, for the murders of two Alaska Native women

