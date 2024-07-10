Juneau Afternoon: Jensen-Olsen Arboretum, Capital Civic Center, Artist Jonathan Swinton, USDA Forest Service

On today’s program:
- Jensen-Olsen Arboretum on a new grant about building a more accessible pathway
- Capital Civic Center with updates and information on an upcoming fundraiser
- Jonathan Swinton – featured artist for July at Juneau Artists Gallery
- Wilderness Suitability Process from USDA Forest Service
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.