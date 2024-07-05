KTOO

Newscast – Friday, July 5, 2024

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Supreme Court handed the state a victory last week when it reversed a lower court ruling that had thrown out two key homeschool laws as unconstitutional, but there’s a key question the court didn’t address: whether Alaska correspondence schools can allow parents to spend public money at private schools,
  • An electrical fire damaged one of three spiral freezers aboard the Northline Seafood floating processing barge over the weekend, leaving the barge at a reduced capacity just ahead of the peak of the region’s massive sockeye run

