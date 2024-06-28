KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Fourth of July events preview

by

Juneau Volunteer Marching Band (Photo courtesy of Juneau Community Bands)

Friday, June 28, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: TV production summer camp, Community Foundation individual artists grant program, and 2004 JDHS reunion

Conversations on this episode: Juneau LIVE! TV Production Camp, Juneau Community Foundation on their individual artists application grant, and the 2004 class of JDHS is having a reunion in July.

Juneau Afternoon: Spruce Root business development competition, Chamber award nominations open, and a preview of the 3rd Annual Master's Faire

Conversations on this episode: Juneau Chamber awards, plus Spruce Root's Path to Prosperity program, and a preview of the 3rd Master's Faire happening in Juneau on June 29.

Juneau Afternoon: Buddy Tabor Project updates, a life in tourism with Bob Janes, and Perseverance Theatre's STAR program

Conversations on this episode include the Buddy Tabor Project with updates on more albums being released on streaming platforms, a chat with Bob Janes and Amy Balagna on tourism and guiding, and a preview of Perseverance Theatre's summer STAR program.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications