Newscast – Tuesday, June 25, 2024

In this newscast:
- Recent Juneau high school graduate and soon-to-be collegiate swimmer PJ Foy competed in the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis on Friday,
- Last week, a group of Juneau middle schoolers got a crash course in renewable electricity through a summer camp called the “Nature of Energy,”
- The state has released its draft winter ferry schedule, which residents might find familiar,
- After two failed attempts last year, a local group advocating to limit cruise tourism in Sitka filed a third petition to put the question out to voters