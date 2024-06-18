KTOO

Federal Government

Trump announces his pick in Alaska’s US House race: Dahlstrom

by

Donald Trump promoted Sarah Palin for U.S. House at a 2022 rally in Anchorage. She finished second. (Kendrick Whiteman/Alaska Public Media)

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican candidate Nancy Dahlstrom in the race for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called Dahlstrom a “winner” and a “proven fighter.”

Dahlstrom is a former legislator and former commissioner of Corrections. She’s now Alaska’s lieutenant governor. She’s running against the incumbent Democrat, Mary Peltola, and fellow Republican Nick Begich III.

All three front-runners have racked up prominent endorsements. But for Republicans, there’s no one bigger than Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for president this year. Still, Trump’s blessing does not guarantee success in Alaska elections.

In 2022, Trump endorsed former Gov. Sarah Palin for U.S. House. But in both the special and regular elections that year, Peltola got more first-choice votes than either Republican. Palin finished second and Begich third. Palin gained votes through ranked choice voting. More than half of Begich voters chose Palin as their second choice. It still wasn’t enough to overtake Peltola’s lead.

Now, Trump disparages Peltola as “unpopular” and blamed Begich for not quitting the race two years ago, which he says allowed the Democrat to win.

Trump, without explanation, also alleged that Begich has “Democrat tendencies.” It’s not clear what he means. Begich comes from a Democratic family. His uncle is former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich, D-Alaska. But Nick Begich is a registered Republican. He is the favorite of many conservatives in Alaska and nationally, including members of the hard-right Freedom Caucus in the U.S. House.

To avoid splitting the Republican vote this year, Begich has pledged to drop out if he finishes behind Dahlstrom in the primary.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Pro-Dahlstrom PAC announces $5M ad buy in Alaska’s US House race

The major Republican group dedicated to U.S. House races is planning a major ad blitz in Alaska as it tries to unseat the state’s Democratic congresswoman, Mary Peltola.

Nick Begich stands next to a Nick Begich sign inside a large office space.

Begich makes a pledge: He’ll drop out of Alaska’s US House race if Dahlstrom bests him in primary

Conservatives hoping to defeat Mary Peltola in November dread a replay of what happened in 2022.

Poll shows Peltola is well known and liked but that Begich is just as likely to win Alaska’s seat in Congress

Data for Progress found Mary Peltola would win the first round, but Nick Begich would pull even after ranked choices are counted.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications