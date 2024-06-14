Juneau Afternoon: ‘Pretendians’ podcast, SHI Multilingual Audio Dictionary, ‘Mom’s Unhinged’

On today’s program:
- “Pretendians” is Canadaland’s newest podcast: What do some of the most prominent and successful Indigenous artists, leaders and professors have in common? They aren’t Indigenous
- The newly launched “Multilingual Audio Dictionary” from Sealaska Heritage Institute
- “Moms Unhinged” comedy show at Centennial Hall Convention Center on Friday, June 14
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.