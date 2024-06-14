KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: ‘Pretendians’ podcast, SHI Multilingual Audio Dictionary, ‘Mom’s Unhinged’

by

Screenshot of the Multilingual Audio Dictionary from Sealaska Heritage Institute

Friday, June 14, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Dirty Cello, 'Pride & Prejudice,' and Juneau-Douglas City Museum

On this episode: touring bluegrass and Americana group Dirty Cello, plus Theater Alaska's "Pride & Prejudice" and updates from the Juneau-Douglas City Museum

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau TOPS Chapter, The Getting Strangers, USDA Forest Service, and Wearable Art information

On this episode: Juneau TOPS Chapter, live music with The Getting Strangers, the JAHC with information on Wearable Art, plus the USDA Forest Service on the Tongass Forest Plan Revision.

Culture Rich Conversations "A Summer of Fun with Juneau's Black Community"

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications