Newscast – Friday, June 7, 2024

In this newscast:
- Southeast Alaska’s cutest models hit the stage at Centennial Hall on Thursday for Celebration’s Toddler Regalia Review,
- The state of Alaska is facing a new class action lawsuit over its failure to process Medicaid applications on time. That’s after state officials told Alaska Public Media last month that more than 15,000 Alaskans are waiting for their applications to be approved,
- Researchers are monitoring a bloom of phytoplankton near one of Kodiak Island’s beaches that is known to cause paralytic shellfish poisoning, or PSP