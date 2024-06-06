Newscast – Thursday, June 6, 2024

In this newscast:
- Earlier this week, a swath of gray storm clouds interrupted an afternoon of clear blue skies in Juneau. A few people caught the sound of thunder and saw flashes of lightning. Juneau is no stranger to rainy days, but thunderstorms only happen once every two years or so here. KTOO’s Anna Canny explains why they’re so rare;
- A mother-daughter duo — a weaver and an engraver — won Best of Show at this Celebration’s Juried Arts show. Their winning entry was a spruce root hat called Dancing in the Summer Rain,
- A new scientific paper released by NOAA last month highlights a crucial disconnect between the needs of rural communities in the north Bering Sea and the resources available to them